* Palm prices likely between 2,100 and 2,300 ringgit until May -Mistry * Palm may end technical rebound at 2,165 -technicals By Charlotte Greenfield JAKARTA, April 13 Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Monday as weakness in the ringgit and gains in competing vegetable oils encouraged buying. The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.14 percent to 2,131 ringgit ($575) a tonne. Total traded volume stood at 46,208 lots of 25 tonnes, above the usual 35,000 lots. "The market is up on the back of the weak ringgit, better export prospects, strong soy oil and positive Dalian market," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "Prices are range-bound from 2,100 to 2,200 (ringgit)." The ringgit fell 1 percent to 3.7040 per dollar, its weakest since April 1, as interbank speculators and leveraged funds sold the Malaysian currency. A weak ringgit can make palm prices effectively cheaper for overseas buyers. A leading vegetable oil analyst's negative outlook for palm prices did not dampen trading on Monday. Palm prices will likely trade between 2,100 ringgit and 2,300 ringgit until May, analyst Dorab Mistry said on Monday, cutting an earlier estimate by as much as 16 percent because of poor demand and slow biofuels take-up. "Mistry's views are long-term, they'll materialise in the second half of the year. The bullish factors today are just a short-term correction," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract rose 0.13 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.53 percent. Figures from last week showed strength in Malaysian palm exports in the first 10 days of April, which rose 29.4 percent from the same period the previous month, according to cargo survey company Societe Generale de Surveillance. Palm oil may end its current rebound around resistance at 2,165 ringgit a tonne and then fall towards a support at 2,137 ringgit, as indicated by a Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said. In other markets, Brent oil prices rose towards $59 a barrel on Monday in a volatile market, continuing gains after a strong end to last week as financial traders increased bets on higher prices amid a slowdown in U.S. drilling. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1043 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2142 +4.00 2138 2170 3345 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2129 +3.00 2126 2160 25800 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4676 +32.00 4636 4688 430286 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5452 +82.00 5368 5462 647318 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.13 -0.60 30.92 31.36 8675 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 431.80 -0.60 430.50 434.80 743 INDIA SOYOIL APR5 600.00 +1.35 599.50 603.00 11140 NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 52.20 +0.56 51.47 53.10 50225 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7050 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2152 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.4900 Indian rupees) (Editing by David Goodman)