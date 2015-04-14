* Future sellers turn aggressive on rapid increase in output - trader * Palm oil to test support at 2,082 rgt -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Tuesday, giving up gains notched in the previous session as weak technicals and concern over accelerating palm output in the world's top growers weighed on the contract. In March, crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the second-biggest grower after Indonesia, soared 33.3 percent to 1.49 million tonnes to record its biggest ever month-over-month rise. Indonesian output was forecast to have grown 17 percent to 2.397 million tonnes. MYPOMP-CPOTT Surging supplies of palm will add to global edible oil stocks which have swelled thanks to bumper harvests of U.S. and South American soybeans. "Futures sellers are getting aggressive as big speculators are extending their bearish bets," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysia-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari. "The market is turning to output. With the burdensome end-stocks, prices will be kept low." By the midday break, the benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had inched down 1 percent to 2,109 ringgit ($569), with prices slipping to 2,098 ringgit in early trade. Total traded volume stood at 23,148 lots of 25 tonnes, nearly double the usual 12,500 lots. Technicals painted a bearish outlook for the tropical oil. Palm oil is expected to test support at 2,082 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could lead to a further loss to 2,042 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. "Technically, the market is weak," said a second palm trader in Kuala Lumpur. "Any rebound could just be a correction from the oversold situation." But the weak Malaysian ringgit which on Monday fell to its weakest since April 1, stoked hopes that overseas buyers may book more shipments of the ringgit-priced feedstock, the second Kuala Lumpur trader said. Cargo surveyors are due to release Malaysia's export data for the first half of April on Wednesday. Shipments of the No.2 producer's palm products surged as much as 29 percent in April 1-10 versus the same period in March. In competing vegetable oil markets, both the U.S. soyoil May contract and the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade. In other markets, crude prices rose on Tuesday on expectations U.S. shale oil output will record its first monthly decline in over four years, but analysts warned that the broader market remained oversupplied. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0501 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY5 2126 -16.00 2115 2144 808 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2109 -22.00 2098 2132 12385 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4646 -18.00 4644 4686 267094 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5424 -4.00 5418 5472 376948 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.00 0.00 31.00 31.15 3486 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 INDIA SOYOIL APR5 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 52.43 +0.52 51.83 52.58 9311 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7045 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.51 Indian rupees) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)