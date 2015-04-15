* Malaysia's April 1-15 palm oil exports down 2.9 pct m/m -
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Malaysian palm oil
futures rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, stretching gains
into a fourth day as top grower Indonesia moved closer to laying
on levies which may make its palm more expensive for importers.
The Southeast Asian country plans to impose a levy of
$50/tonne when the crude palm oil export tax is zero, where the
money gained be used to fund new biodiesel subsidies and
policies. The regulation will be implemented once approved by
President Joko Widodo.
"Once the levy is in place, free-on-board crude palm oil
prices will take a jump, so (futures) prices will be supported,"
said one palm trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.
Market players say the levy will help boost confidence in
the key producer to carry out its ambitious biofuel plans and
soak up excess supplies of palm in the market.
"The levy is the precursor - it is seen as a first step
forward to the implementation of the local biodiesel programmes,
and that is the bullish factor right now," the Kuala
Lumpur-based trader added.
The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange touched a one-week high of 2,178 ringgit in
early trade, before settling at 2,168 ringgit ($584) a tonne by
the midday break, up 0.9 percent.
Total traded volume stood at 14,179 lots of 25 tonnes, above
the usual 12,500 lots.
Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, will
remove its crude palm oil export tax for the month of May
against a 4.5 percent rate imposed in April, a government
circular showed late Tuesday.
The decision could delay buying interest for the crude grade
to next month, traders said.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that
Malaysian palm shipments for the first half of April fell 3
percent to 477,295 tonnes compared with the same period in
March.
Another cargo surveyor will release data for the same period
later Wednesday.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract
rose 1 percent in early Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange gained 2.5 percent.
In other markets, oil prices rose on Wednesday after signs
of a dip in U.S. production, but gains were capped by Chinese
quarterly growth slowing to a six-year low.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0633 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR5 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL MAY5 2185 +19.00 2178 2194 391
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2168 +20.00 2161 2178 6644
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4712 +54.00 4662 4734 700430
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5560 +118.00 5440 5588 1206598
CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.58 +1.80 31.24 31.65 8161
INDIA PALM OIL APR5 437.40 +1.80 436.40 438.60 292
INDIA SOYOIL APR5 604.50 +2.45 603.00 605.50 2365
NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 53.65 +0.36 53.39 53.76 11289
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7150 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2052 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 62.42 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)