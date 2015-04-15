* Malaysia's April 1-15 palm oil exports down 2.9 pct m/m - ITS * Palm oil targets 2,214 ringgit -technicals * Malaysia cuts May crude palm oil export taxes to zero By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, stretching gains into a fourth day as top grower Indonesia moved closer to laying on levies which may make its palm more expensive for importers. The Southeast Asian country plans to impose a levy of $50/tonne when the crude palm oil export tax is zero, where the money gained be used to fund new biodiesel subsidies and policies. The regulation will be implemented once approved by President Joko Widodo. "Once the levy is in place, free-on-board crude palm oil prices will take a jump, so (futures) prices will be supported," said one palm trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Market players say the levy will help boost confidence in the key producer to carry out its ambitious biofuel plans and soak up excess supplies of palm in the market. "The levy is the precursor - it is seen as a first step forward to the implementation of the local biodiesel programmes, and that is the bullish factor right now," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange touched a one-week high of 2,178 ringgit in early trade, before settling at 2,168 ringgit ($584) a tonne by the midday break, up 0.9 percent. Total traded volume stood at 14,179 lots of 25 tonnes, above the usual 12,500 lots. Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, will remove its crude palm oil export tax for the month of May against a 4.5 percent rate imposed in April, a government circular showed late Tuesday. The decision could delay buying interest for the crude grade to next month, traders said. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that Malaysian palm shipments for the first half of April fell 3 percent to 477,295 tonnes compared with the same period in March. Another cargo surveyor will release data for the same period later Wednesday. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract rose 1 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 2.5 percent. In other markets, oil prices rose on Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S. production, but gains were capped by Chinese quarterly growth slowing to a six-year low. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0633 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY5 2185 +19.00 2178 2194 391 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2168 +20.00 2161 2178 6644 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4712 +54.00 4662 4734 700430 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5560 +118.00 5440 5588 1206598 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.58 +1.80 31.24 31.65 8161 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 437.40 +1.80 436.40 438.60 292 INDIA SOYOIL APR5 604.50 +2.45 603.00 605.50 2365 NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 53.65 +0.36 53.39 53.76 11289 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7150 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2052 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.42 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)