(Updates prices, adds SGS export data) * Malaysia's April 1-15 palm oil exports down 3 pct m/m - cargo surveyors * Palm oil targets 2,214 ringgit -technicals * Malaysia cuts May crude palm oil export taxes to zero By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, stretching gains into a fourth day as top grower Indonesia moved closer to laying on levies which may make its palm more expensive for importers. The Southeast Asian country plans to impose a levy of $50/tonne when the crude palm oil export tax is zero, where the money gained be used to fund new biodiesel subsidies and policies. The regulation will be implemented once approved by President Joko Widodo. "Once the levy is in place, free-on-board crude palm oil prices will take a jump, so (futures) prices will be supported," said one palm trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Market players say the levy will help boost confidence in the key producer to carry out its ambitious biofuel plans and soak up excess supplies of palm in the market. "The levy is the precursor - it is seen as a first step forward to the implementation of the local biodiesel programmes, and that is the bullish factor right now," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange touched a one-week high of 2,181 ringgit in late trade, before settling at 2,161 ringgit ($584) a tonne by the day's close, up 0.6 percent. Total traded volume stood at 51,767 lots of 25 tonnes, above the usual 35,000 lots. Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, will remove its crude palm oil export tax for the month of May against a 4.5 percent rate imposed in April, a government circular showed late Tuesday. The decision could delay buying interest for the crude grade to next month, traders said. Malaysian palm shipments for the first half of April fell 3 percent to between 470,058-477,295 tonnes compared with the same period in March, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract rose 0.4 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 2.4 percent. Brent crude oil prices rose above $59 a barrel on Wednesday amid tension in the Middle East and signs of a dip in U.S. production, but gains were capped by a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicating that supplies would take longer to tighten than previously expected. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY5 2172 +6.00 2172 2199 2343 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2161 +13.00 2152 2181 20257 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4720 +62.00 4662 4734 747760 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5570 +128.00 5440 5588 1307738 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.39 +0.10 31.24 31.65 11605 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 435.70 +0.10 435.50 438.60 548 INDIA SOYOIL APR5 603.80 +1.75 603.00 605.50 4095 NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 54.05 +0.76 53.39 54.25 33002 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7030 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2052 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.41 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu and Sunil Nair)