By Charlotte Greenfield

JAKARTA, April 16 Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday heading for a fifth day of gains as top producer Indonesia prepared to increase export levies on palm, but concerns about over-supply and wavering demand capped gains.

"The imposition of the levy by Indonesia, coupled with the zero tax for the export of CPO [from Malaysia] brought in massive short covering yesterday and today," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia, referring to Crude Palm Oil.

"But the overarching fact is that demand is still tapering and production is gaining traction. The huge stockpile won't go away easily," the trader added.

The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives rose 0.42 percent to settle at 2,160 ringgit ($591) a tonne by the midday break.

Total traded volume stood at 18,319 lots of 25 tonnes, well above the usual 12,500 lots.

An Indonesian law setting a levy of $50 a tonne on any crude palm exports shipped at a zero export tax rate was signed by the Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro on Tuesday and will come into effect once signed by President Joko Widodo, which the Chief Economics Minister Sofyan Djalil said would take place this week.

Market players say the levy will help boost confidence in the key producer to carry out its ambitious biofuel plans and soak up excess supplies of palm in the market.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, will remove its crude palm oil export tax for the month of May against a 4.5 percent rate imposed in April, a government circular showed late Tuesday.

The move will likely prompt India and China, the biggest buyers of the edible oil, to delay purchases to next month to get cheaper cargoes, industry sources said on Thursday.

Export figures released on Wednesday suggested slower demand that concerned traders. Malaysian palm shipments fell 3 percent in the first half of April compared to the same period in March according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance.

A bullish target at 2,214 ringgit per tonne has been temporarily aborted for palm oil 1FCPOc3, as it failed to hover above a support at 2,157 ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract rose 0.25 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.16 percent.

In other markets, Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent the previous session and analysts said more price rises were likely despite market oversupply.

($1 = 3.6530 ringgit) ($1 = 6.1954 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.3825 Indian rupees) (Editing by Michael Perry)