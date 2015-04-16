* Gains capped by concerns over tapering demand - trader
* Malaysian cut of export tax will prompt purchasing delay
from India and China - industry sources
* Palm failed to hover above support at 2,157 ringgit -
technicals
By Charlotte Greenfield
JAKARTA, April 16 Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Thursday heading for a fifth day of gains as top
producer Indonesia prepared to increase export levies on palm,
but concerns about over-supply and wavering demand capped gains.
"The imposition of the levy by Indonesia, coupled with the
zero tax for the export of CPO [from Malaysia] brought in
massive short covering yesterday and today," said a trader with
a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia, referring to Crude
Palm Oil.
"But the overarching fact is that demand is still tapering
and production is gaining traction. The huge stockpile won't go
away easily," the trader added.
The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives rose 0.42 percent to settle at 2,160 ringgit ($591)
a tonne by the midday break.
Total traded volume stood at 18,319 lots of 25 tonnes, well
above the usual 12,500 lots.
An Indonesian law setting a levy of $50 a tonne on any crude
palm exports shipped at a zero export tax rate was signed by the
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro on Tuesday and will come
into effect once signed by President Joko Widodo, which the
Chief Economics Minister Sofyan Djalil said would take place
this week.
Market players say the levy will help boost confidence in
the key producer to carry out its ambitious biofuel plans and
soak up excess supplies of palm in the market.
Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, will
remove its crude palm oil export tax for the month of May
against a 4.5 percent rate imposed in April, a government
circular showed late Tuesday.
The move will likely prompt India and China, the biggest
buyers of the edible oil, to delay purchases to next month to
get cheaper cargoes, industry sources said on
Thursday.
Export figures released on Wednesday suggested slower demand
that concerned traders. Malaysian palm shipments fell 3 percent
in the first half of April compared to the same period in March
according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and
Societe Generale de Surveillance.
A bullish target at 2,214 ringgit per tonne has been
temporarily aborted for palm oil 1FCPOc3, as it failed to hover
above a support at 2,157 ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract
rose 0.25 percent in early Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange gained 1.16 percent.
In other markets, Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63
per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent the
previous session and analysts said more price rises were likely
despite market oversupply.
($1 = 3.6530 ringgit)
($1 = 6.1954 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 62.3825 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Michael Perry)