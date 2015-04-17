* Losses curbed by expectations of higher demand in May
-trader
* Palm may test support at 2,114 ringgit -technicals
By Charlotte Greenfield
JAKARTA, April 17 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down on Friday as a stronger ringgit dampened buying.
"Concerns about the ringgit strength are causing some
pullback," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in
Malaysia.
The ringgit was trading at 3.6320 against the U.S. dollar at
0135 GMT on Friday, up 0.59 percent from the day before.
A strong ringgit can reduce demand by making palm
effectively cost more for overseas buyers.
But losses were curbed by expectations of higher demand for
palm oil in May. The world's No. 2 palm grower, Malaysia's move
to scrap its crude palm oil export tax next month is expected to
prompt India and China to delay purchases until May to get
cheaper cargoes.
"The market is focusing on CPO demand in May, thus prices
won't fall apart," said the trader, referring to crude palm oil.
The benchmark July contract on Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives had slipped 0.47 percent to 2,136 ringgit ($587) a
tonne by the midday break, headed for a weekly gain of 0.38
percent.
Total traded volume stood at 13,356 lots of 25 tonnes, above
the usual 12,500 lots.
Palm may test support at 2,114 ringgit per tonne, a break
below which will lead to a loss to 2,082 ringgit, said Reuters
analyst Wang Tao.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract
lost 0.25 percent in early Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange edged down 0.29 percent.
In other markets, Brent crude oil prices fell after OPEC
said that its output surged in March, adding to a global glut.
($1 = 3.6370 ringgit)
($1 = 6.1911 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 62.3700 Indian rupees)
