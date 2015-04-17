* Losses curbed by expectations of higher demand in May -trader

* Palm may test support at 2,114 ringgit -technicals

By Charlotte Greenfield

JAKARTA, April 17 Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday as a stronger ringgit dampened buying.

"Concerns about the ringgit strength are causing some pullback," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.

The ringgit was trading at 3.6320 against the U.S. dollar at 0135 GMT on Friday, up 0.59 percent from the day before.

A strong ringgit can reduce demand by making palm effectively cost more for overseas buyers.

But losses were curbed by expectations of higher demand for palm oil in May. The world's No. 2 palm grower, Malaysia's move to scrap its crude palm oil export tax next month is expected to prompt India and China to delay purchases until May to get cheaper cargoes.

"The market is focusing on CPO demand in May, thus prices won't fall apart," said the trader, referring to crude palm oil.

The benchmark July contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives had slipped 0.47 percent to 2,136 ringgit ($587) a tonne by the midday break, headed for a weekly gain of 0.38 percent.

Total traded volume stood at 13,356 lots of 25 tonnes, above the usual 12,500 lots.

Palm may test support at 2,114 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will lead to a loss to 2,082 ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract lost 0.25 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down 0.29 percent.

In other markets, Brent crude oil prices fell after OPEC said that its output surged in March, adding to a global glut.

($1 = 3.6370 ringgit) ($1 = 6.1911 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.3700 Indian rupees) (Editing by Joseph Radford)