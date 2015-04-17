* Gains capped by strengthening ringgit - traders
* Palm may test support at 2,114 ringgit -technicals
By Charlotte Greenfield
JAKARTA, April 17 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Friday as traders closed short positions before the
weekend, but gains were capped by a strengthening ringgit.
"The rise is because of short-covering before the weekend,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur.
The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange rose 0.09 percent to 2,148 ringgit ($593) a
tonne, with weekly gains of 0.94 percent.
Total traded volume stood at 34,999 lots of 25 tonnes, just
below the usual 35,000 lots.
"The market is generally pulled down by the ringgit
strength," the trader said.
The ringgit has advanced 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar
throughout the week as oil prices showed signs of stabilisation.
A strong ringgit can reduce demand by making palm
effectively more expensive for overseas buyers.
In other news in palm, Indonesia's exports of palm and palm
kernel oils for March rose 14 percent to their highest since
November 2014 at 2.03 million tonnes, an industry body said on
Friday.
Palm may test support at 2,114 ringgit per tonne, a break
below which will lead to a loss to 2,082 ringgit, said Reuters
analyst Wang Tao.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract
lost 0.31 percent, while the most active September
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
edged down 0.54 percent.
Oil eased below $64 a barrel on Friday as evidence this week
of rising crude supplies from OPEC members outweighed signs of a
slowdown in U.S. output and Middle East tensions.
($1 = 3.6240 ringgit)
($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 62.3400 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)