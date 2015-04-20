* Malaysia's April 1-20 palm oil exports up 9.6 pct m/m -ITS
* Palm oil to fall to 2,137 ringgit -technicals
* Malaysian ringgit rises to 3.6115 per U.S. dollar
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 Malaysian palm oil
futures rose in tight trade on Monday, lifted by robust overseas
sales of the tropical oil, although a firm ringgit and bearish
outlook on technicals put a lid on gains.
Exports of Malaysian palm products for April 1-20 rose 9.6
percent from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services reported, with buyers cutting back purchases of the
crude grade to opt for more cargoes of processed palm olein
instead.
Malaysia will offer duty-free exports of crude palm oil in
May.
"Although the ringgit was strong, exports in the last five
days were up, that's why the market is a plus," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
The Malaysian ringgit rose to 3.6115 per U.S.
dollar by 0544 GMT. Last week the currency, in which palm is
priced in, rose 1.1 percent.
But shipments during April 1-20 jumped to 701,560 tonnes
from 477,295 tonnes shipped between April 1 and 15, defying the
stronger ringgit, with exports of refined, bleached and
deodorized palm olein rising 48 percent in the last five days.
By the midday break, the benchmark July contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged up 0.5
percent to 2,159 ringgit ($596) a tonne, with prices stuck
between 2,152 ringgit and 2,174 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 14,447 lots of 25 tonnes, above
the usual 12,500 lots.
Palm may continue to trade rangebound this week, traders
said, with the market lacking a real driver to boost prices.
"Edible oil prices from China and the United States are up,
but not on a strong scale. Our market will trade in a range of
2,100-2,200 ringgit over the next two-three days," the Kuala
Lumpur-trader added.
Technicals looked weak. Palm oil may fall to 2,137 ringgit
per tonne, as it failed to break a resistance at 2,165 ringgit,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
Elsewhere, Indonesia's chief economic minister, Sofyan
Djalil, told reporters on Monday that the country's planned $50
biodiesel levy may be signed into law by the president this
week, but that additional approvals were needed from the finance
ministry. Djalil has given numerous timelines previously that
have passed without results.
In other markets, oil prices rose, extending last week's
gains as a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for crude
pointed to lower supply later in the year, while China's latest
stimulus measure also underpinned the market.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract
rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange gained 0.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA; Editing by
