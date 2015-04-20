* Malaysia's April 1-20 palm oil exports up 9.6 pct m/m -ITS * Palm oil to fall to 2,137 ringgit -technicals * Malaysian ringgit rises to 3.6115 per U.S. dollar By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 Malaysian palm oil futures rose in tight trade on Monday, lifted by robust overseas sales of the tropical oil, although a firm ringgit and bearish outlook on technicals put a lid on gains. Exports of Malaysian palm products for April 1-20 rose 9.6 percent from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported, with buyers cutting back purchases of the crude grade to opt for more cargoes of processed palm olein instead. Malaysia will offer duty-free exports of crude palm oil in May. "Although the ringgit was strong, exports in the last five days were up, that's why the market is a plus," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian ringgit rose to 3.6115 per U.S. dollar by 0544 GMT. Last week the currency, in which palm is priced in, rose 1.1 percent. But shipments during April 1-20 jumped to 701,560 tonnes from 477,295 tonnes shipped between April 1 and 15, defying the stronger ringgit, with exports of refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein rising 48 percent in the last five days. By the midday break, the benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged up 0.5 percent to 2,159 ringgit ($596) a tonne, with prices stuck between 2,152 ringgit and 2,174 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 14,447 lots of 25 tonnes, above the usual 12,500 lots. Palm may continue to trade rangebound this week, traders said, with the market lacking a real driver to boost prices. "Edible oil prices from China and the United States are up, but not on a strong scale. Our market will trade in a range of 2,100-2,200 ringgit over the next two-three days," the Kuala Lumpur-trader added. Technicals looked weak. Palm oil may fall to 2,137 ringgit per tonne, as it failed to break a resistance at 2,165 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Elsewhere, Indonesia's chief economic minister, Sofyan Djalil, told reporters on Monday that the country's planned $50 biodiesel levy may be signed into law by the president this week, but that additional approvals were needed from the finance ministry. Djalil has given numerous timelines previously that have passed without results. In other markets, oil prices rose, extending last week's gains as a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for crude pointed to lower supply later in the year, while China's latest stimulus measure also underpinned the market. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0546 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2197 +13.00 2191 2205 216 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2176 +13.00 2168 2188 3821 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2159 +11.00 2152 2174 8356 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4804 +54.00 4748 4846 739672 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5594 +16.00 5554 5652 899220 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.60 +1.00 31.49 31.80 2151 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 438.50 +1.00 437.00 440.40 69 INDIA SOYOIL APR5 604.10 -0.60 604.00 604.70 390 NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 56.49 +0.75 55.98 56.64 1992 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6200 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.55 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)