(Updates prices) * Weak ringgit, supportive tech charts boost buying interest * Malaysia's April 1-20 palm oil exports 8-10 pct stronger m/m * Palm oil to approach resistance at 2,210 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 Malaysian palm oil futures extended their gains into a third session and rose to the highest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as the ringgit retreated, while a promising technical outlook also stoked buying interest. The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.4 percent to 3.6355 per dollar by 1009 GMT, after firming over the past three days, making the ringgit-priced tropical oil cheaper for holders of other currencies. "There's weakness in the ringgit which provided support, and strength in palm's intraday charts which gave some buying interest," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "The better exports also gave some underlying support," the trader added. Cargo surveyors reported Malaysia's overseas sales of palm rose between 8-10 percent between April 1-20 versus the corresponding period a month ago, as investors snapped up bigger shipments of processed palm. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange rose 0.8 percent to 2,173 ringgit ($598) a tonne by Tuesday's close. It hit 2,197 ringgit in late trade, the highest since April 8. Total traded volume stood at 46,463 lots of 25 tonnes, well above the average 35,000 lots. Technical charts show palm is expected to approach resistance at 2,210 ringgit, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. While demand for palm oil has recovered on a month-on-month basis, export volumes are not as strong as in 2014. Shipments of Malaysian palm were at 722,170 tonnes between April 1 and April 20 in 2014, versus 701,560 tonnes this year, according to ITS. However, market players say prices have been kept supported with sellers refusing to sell when palm falls below a five-month support of between 2,080-2,100 ringgit. "Of course the bearish factors are there. Demand is not as good as last year, exports are not that great," the Kuala Lumpur trader added. "But at the same time when prices go below 2,100 ringgit, the selling momentum goes down." In other markets, Brent crude oil steadied around $63 a barrel on Tuesday, not far below the 2015 high, supported by worries that a civil war in Yemen could destabilise the Middle East, affecting oil supplies. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract rose 0.5 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1014 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2206 +16.00 2198 2225 688 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2185 +12.00 2178 2212 6686 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2173 +17.00 2161 2197 24939 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4918 +110.00 4812 4926 1010870 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5686 +78.00 5608 5696 1014494 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.75 +1.50 31.55 31.87 12533 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 440.40 +1.50 439.60 442.90 438 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 585.30 +1.25 585.00 589.00 34800 NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 56.15 -0.23 55.75 56.46 985 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6355 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2016 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.81 Indian rupees) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anand Basu)