(Updates prices) * Volatile ringgit, technicals, to keep prices in range - traders * Malaysian ringgit rebounds to 3.6090 per U.S. dollar * Palm oil to pick up to 2,171 ringgit before falling - technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, ending a three-day winning streak, as the ringgit rose and technical charts took a bearish turn, although traders expect prices to stay in a 2,100-2,200 ringgit range in the near term. Benchmark prices had risen on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly two weeks as the ringgit retreated and a promising technical outlook stoked buying interest. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had dropped 0.7 percent to 2,158 ringgit ($598) a tonne by Wednesday's close, after trading between 2,139 and 2,166 ringgit. "The ringgit is very volatile. Today it strengthened to 3.61 and the market decisively broke 2,150 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "Palm is moving in this technical range with a downside trend and may come under pressure. The immediate range will be 2,100-2,200 ringgit over the next two to three days," the trader added. Total traded volume stood at 48,909 lots of 25 tonnes, much higher than the average 35,000 lots. By 1015 GMT the ringgit had risen 0.7 percent to 3.6090 per dollar, advancing from the 3.6510 touched on Tuesday. Technicals showed that palm oil could rise modestly to 2,171 ringgit per tonne before retesting support at 2,152 ringgit, as indicated by a rising wedge and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Rival vegetable oil markets in the United States and China, commonly tracked by palm, were also weak on Wednesday, adding to the pressure on the tropical oil. The U.S. May soyoil contract fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 0.1 percent. Oil prices dipped under $62 a barrel on Wednesday after industry group data showed a higher-than-expected build of 5.5 million barrels in U.S. inventories of crude oil. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2179 -24.00 2166 2208 1255 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2169 -21.00 2155 2189 6227 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2158 -15.00 2139 2166 29798 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4896 +18.00 4854 4934 822094 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5652 -6.00 5606 5716 944158 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 31.77 +0.10 31.44 31.85 11827 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 440.00 +0.10 437.00 440.00 631 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 585.90 +1.75 581.10 586.50 31990 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 56.13 -0.48 55.73 56.54 32042 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6090 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.1950 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.92 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould and Sunil Nair)