* Higher output prospects offset by hopes demand will rise * Malaysian April 1-20 palm output up 17 pct - growers' estimates * Palm oil to retest support at 2,145 ringgit - technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Thursday on the prospect of another month of strong crude palm production in the world's second-largest grower, although hopes for firm export demand capped losses, keeping prices in a tight range. The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of growers, forecast that output rose 17 percent from April 1-20 compared with the same period a month before. In March, Malaysian output surged 33.3 percent to 1.49 million tonnes, the biggest ever month-on-month rise. The growers' forecast reflects the tropical plant's seasonal output cycle, with supplies normally rising between April and June, traders say. "Moving into April onwards, everyone knows the production will pick up. The inclination for prices to go down is there," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "But we also saw some buying interest in April. We are waiting for the 25-days exports to get more leads on where prices need to go." Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services will release data on Malaysia's April 1-25 exports on Saturday. By the midday break, the benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.7 percent to 2,145 ringgit ($592) a tonne. Prices were caught in a range between 2,141 and 2,161 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 13,019 lots of 25 tonnes, just above the usual 12,500 lots. Technicals show that palm oil may retest support at 2,145 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by a rising wedge and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Elsewhere, industry analysts say farmers in China could slash the amount of land they use to grow soybeans by as much as 15 percent in 2015/16 due to uncertainty over how a new subsidy scheme will work. A sixth straight drop in acreage could boost edible oil imports by China, the world's biggest soybean buyer, and a major customer for palm oil. The U.S. May soyoil contract rose 0.7 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.9 percent. Crude oil prices held steady as renewed fighting in Yemen countered worries over rising U.S. crude inventories due to robust shale production. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0610 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2165 -14.00 2161 2170 320 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2158 -12.00 2154 2174 1082 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2145 -15.00 2141 2161 8989 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4910 +12.00 4872 4926 784646 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5706 +44.00 5632 5718 825332 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 31.97 +0.20 31.73 31.99 4499 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 439.80 +0.20 438.40 440.00 248 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 586.50 +1.90 583.80 587.00 9555 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 56.23 +0.07 56.15 56.58 10531 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6240 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.18 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould)