* Palm heads for 2nd weekly gain, up 0.5 pct * Palm oil signals mixed - technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysian palm oil futures nudged up on Friday, recovering from a weak opening as demand trickled in, and strength in rival markets underpinned modest gains that left the contract on course for a second straight weekly rise. Despite the prospect of higher crude palm production in Malaysia, the world's second-largest grower, investors are looking for the increase in supplies to be soaked up by export demand from key buyers India and China. By the midday break, the benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged up 0.2 percent to 2,163 ringgit ($603) a tonne, pulling up from the 2,155 ringgit touched in early trade. Prices have risen 0.5 percent so far this week. Total traded volume stood at 22,223 lots of 25 tonnes, nearly double the usual 12,500 lots. The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of planters, estimated that output rose 17 percent from April 1-20 compared with the same period in March, in line with the tropical plant's seasonal output cycle. "Prices opened a tad lower, following strength in the ringgit. However, good buying interest in the cash market kept futures firmer," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysian-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari. "Rumours about good demand in May, higher grain futures and the truckers' strike in Brazil helped prices," he added. Brazilian truckers blocked roads across the country's main farm belts on Thursday after negotiations with the government and freight companies over pay and fuel prices failed. The strikes stoked worries that soybean shipments could be delayed, lifting Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans up 1 percent this week, extending two-week gains to almost 3 percent. The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.3 percent. Crude oil prices edged down from 2015 highs reached in the previous session but remained on track for weekly gains after renewed air strikes in Yemen stoked concern about the security of Middle East oil shipments. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0557 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2169 -5.00 2169 2184 283 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2169 +0.00 2163 2183 3699 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2163 +5.00 2155 2176 12732 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4880 -18.00 4866 4930 769380 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5692 +22.00 5678 5744 942156 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.25 -1.10 32.20 32.39 5269 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 441.80 -1.10 441.40 446.10 68 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 592.10 -1.60 591.30 594.40 11680 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 57.45 -0.29 57.34 57.64 8267 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5900 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.42 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould)