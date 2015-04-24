* Palm heads for 2nd weekly gain, up 0.5 pct
* Palm oil signals mixed - technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysian palm oil
futures nudged up on Friday, recovering from a weak opening as
demand trickled in, and strength in rival markets underpinned
modest gains that left the contract on course for a second
straight weekly rise.
Despite the prospect of higher crude palm production in
Malaysia, the world's second-largest grower, investors are
looking for the increase in supplies to be soaked up by export
demand from key buyers India and China.
By the midday break, the benchmark July contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged up 0.2
percent to 2,163 ringgit ($603) a tonne, pulling up from the
2,155 ringgit touched in early trade.
Prices have risen 0.5 percent so far this week.
Total traded volume stood at 22,223 lots of 25 tonnes,
nearly double the usual 12,500 lots.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of planters,
estimated that output rose 17 percent from April 1-20 compared
with the same period in March, in line with the tropical plant's
seasonal output cycle.
"Prices opened a tad lower, following strength in the
ringgit. However, good buying interest in the cash market kept
futures firmer," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at
Malaysian-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari.
"Rumours about good demand in May, higher grain futures and
the truckers' strike in Brazil helped prices," he added.
Brazilian truckers blocked roads across the country's main
farm belts on Thursday after negotiations with the government
and freight companies over pay and fuel prices failed.
The strikes stoked worries that soybean shipments could be
delayed, lifting Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans up 1
percent this week, extending two-week gains to almost 3 percent.
The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.2 percent in
early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.3
percent.
Crude oil prices edged down from 2015 highs reached in the
previous session but remained on track for weekly gains after
renewed air strikes in Yemen stoked concern about the security
of Middle East oil shipments.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0557 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY5 2169 -5.00 2169 2184 283
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2169 +0.00 2163 2183 3699
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2163 +5.00 2155 2176 12732
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4880 -18.00 4866 4930 769380
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5692 +22.00 5678 5744 942156
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.25 -1.10 32.20 32.39 5269
INDIA PALM OIL APR5 441.80 -1.10 441.40 446.10 68
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 592.10 -1.60 591.30 594.40 11680
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 57.45 -0.29 57.34 57.64 8267
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5900 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.42 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)