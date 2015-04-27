* Malaysian ringgit climbs to 3.5580 per U.S. dollar * Malaysia's April 1-25 palm oil exports rise 5.6 pct -ITS * Palm oil to drop into 2,099-2,118 ringgit range - technicals * Indonesia plans to cut CPO export tariff - reports By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Monday, heading towards their fourth straight session of losses as a modest pick-up in export demand was offset by strength in the ringgit and lingering concerns over rising yields. Exports of Malaysian palm oil have been firm this month, but a stronger local currency may see overseas buyers trimming purchases of the ringgit-priced feedstock. The ringgit was up 0.7 percent at 3.5580 per U.S. dollar by 0605 GMT. "The two bearish factors affecting prices at the moment are the currency and high production in April," said one trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "The exports are slightly better than expected, but they're overshadowed by MPOA's supposed 17 percent increase in production," the trader added, referring to estimates by planters group Malaysian Palm Oil Association last week. "If production turns out to be not as good, there might be some bounce (in prices)." By the midday break, the benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had inched down 1.4 percent to 2,124 ringgit ($597) a tonne, just above the intraday low of 2,123 ringgit, the weakest since April 14. Total traded volume stood at 27,884 lots of 25 tonnes each, more than double the usual 12,500 lots. Technicals were bearish. Palm oil may break support at 2,137 ringgit and fall into a range of 2,099-2,118 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that shipments for April 1-25 rose 5.6 percent from a month earlier to 904,112 tonnes, thanks to stronger demand from China and Europe. Meanwhile, Indonesia, the world's largest palm grower, is considering reducing its crude palm oil export tax rates, which currently range from 7.5 percent to 22.5 percent, according to local media reports. The threshold of $750 a tonne for the duty to kick in will remain the same, a senior government official was quoted as saying. In other markets, Brent crude prices held near a 4-1/2 month high above $65 a barrel on Monday, supported by concerns about fighting in Yemen disrupting Middle East supplies and signs that U.S. shale output may have started to decline. U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0544 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2146 -20.00 2141 2166 125 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2132 -30.00 2132 2153 2571 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2124 -30.00 2123 2147 16140 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4906 +12.00 4834 4916 681254 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5688 -14.00 5622 5696 715622 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 31.95 -0.30 31.68 32.03 5118 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 441.40 -0.30 440.20 442.00 132 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 596.25 +4.40 591.50 597.30 15090 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 57.03 -0.12 56.86 57.46 6188 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5595 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2003 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.63 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)