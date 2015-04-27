* Malaysian ringgit climbs to 3.5580 per U.S. dollar
* Malaysia's April 1-25 palm oil exports rise 5.6 pct -ITS
* Palm oil to drop into 2,099-2,118 ringgit range -
technicals
* Indonesia plans to cut CPO export tariff - reports
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysian palm oil
futures fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Monday,
heading towards their fourth straight session of losses as a
modest pick-up in export demand was offset by strength in the
ringgit and lingering concerns over rising yields.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil have been firm this month, but
a stronger local currency may see overseas buyers trimming
purchases of the ringgit-priced feedstock. The ringgit
was up 0.7 percent at 3.5580 per U.S. dollar by 0605 GMT.
"The two bearish factors affecting prices at the moment are
the currency and high production in April," said one trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"The exports are slightly better than expected, but they're
overshadowed by MPOA's supposed 17 percent increase in
production," the trader added, referring to estimates by
planters group Malaysian Palm Oil Association last week.
"If production turns out to be not as good, there might be
some bounce (in prices)."
By the midday break, the benchmark July contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had inched down 1.4
percent to 2,124 ringgit ($597) a tonne, just above the intraday
low of 2,123 ringgit, the weakest since April 14.
Total traded volume stood at 27,884 lots of 25 tonnes each,
more than double the usual 12,500 lots.
Technicals were bearish. Palm oil may break support at 2,137
ringgit and fall into a range of 2,099-2,118 ringgit per tonne,
as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection
analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that
shipments for April 1-25 rose 5.6 percent from a month earlier
to 904,112 tonnes, thanks to stronger demand from China and
Europe.
Meanwhile, Indonesia, the world's largest palm grower, is
considering reducing its crude palm oil export tax rates, which
currently range from 7.5 percent to 22.5 percent, according to
local media reports. The threshold of $750 a tonne for the duty
to kick in will remain the same, a senior government official
was quoted as saying.
In other markets, Brent crude prices held near a 4-1/2 month
high above $65 a barrel on Monday, supported by concerns about
fighting in Yemen disrupting Middle East supplies and signs that
U.S. shale output may have started to decline.
U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.2 percent in early
Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.3
percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0544 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY5 2146 -20.00 2141 2166 125
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2132 -30.00 2132 2153 2571
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2124 -30.00 2123 2147 16140
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4906 +12.00 4834 4916 681254
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5688 -14.00 5622 5696 715622
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 31.95 -0.30 31.68 32.03 5118
INDIA PALM OIL APR5 441.40 -0.30 440.20 442.00 132
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 596.25 +4.40 591.50 597.30 15090
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 57.03 -0.12 56.86 57.46 6188
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5595 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2003 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.63 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)