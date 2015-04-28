* Malaysian ringgit strengthens to 3.5440 per U.S. dollar
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 Malaysian palm oil
futures slid to an eight-month low on Tuesday as the ringgit
continued to gain traction, stoking worries that
overseas buyers may shy away from palm at a time when the
tropical plant enters a higher production cycle.
The Malaysian currency rose as high as 3.5440 against the
U.S. dollar, its strongest since early February, in its third
straight session of gains, making the ringgit-priced palm
feedstock more expensive for foreign customers.
"Palm is under pressure because of the strong ringgit, and
talk of higher production estimates," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
In its fifth session of losses, the benchmark July contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange touched
2,075 ringgit a tonne in early trade, its lowest since Sept. 22,
before settling at 2,083 ringgit ($587) by the midday break,
down 1.2 percent.
Total traded volume stood at 33,978 lots of 25 tonnes each,
nearly three times the usual 12,500 lots.
Technical charts showed that palm oil is expected to test a
support at 2,076 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will
open the way towards a range of 2,039-2,060 ringgit, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.
Palm's steep drop was not mirrored by soyoil, a common food
and fuel substitute, enabling the tropical oil widen its
discount to the rival oil. But the discount has to be attractive
enough to be able to pull back demand from price-sensitive
buyers, traders said.
"It (the discount) has to be at a level where it can attract
demand. At the moment, it is not enough," the Malaysia-based
trader added.
Palm olein POL-MYRBD-M1 is currently around $70 cheaper
than Argentine soyoil BO-ARGUPR-P1, from an under $25 discount
early April, but narrower than $160 at the start of 2015.
The U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.2 percent in
early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was lower 0.1
percent.
Elsewhere, Australian Bureau of Meteorology said Pacific
Ocean sea temperatures now exceed El Nino thresholds, while
trade winds have weakened over the last few weeks. Should this
pattern continue, the bureau said, an El Nino will develop.
In other markets, oil fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday
ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventory data that is expected to
hit another high and as Saudi Arabia pledged to supply more oil
to China if needed.
