(Updates prices) * Prices hit 2,070 ringgit, lowest since Sept. 22 * But selling pressure limited - trader * Palm oil targets 2,039-2,060 ringgit range - technicals * Malaysia CPO output seen stronger between April-June, July-Sept 2015 vs 2014 - USDA attache By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysian palm oil futures touched a fresh eight-month low on Wednesday, tracking weakness in comparative edible oils, although traders expect selling pressure to reduce ahead of the long weekend. Malaysian palm, which set the tone for global prices, recorded its sixth straight session of losses on the back of strength in the ringgit and concerns over rising crude palm oil production in key growers. The ringgit retreated 0.1 percent on Wednesday after three days of gains. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange dropped to 2,070 ringgit in early trade, its lowest since Sept. 22, before rising to 2,081 ringgit ($585) a tonne by the day's close - down 0.6 percent from the previous session. "The market realized that the sell-down since Friday was too steep, so there's some profit-taking which kept the market from falling too much," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "There might be some short-covering activities. Traditionally, a lot of traders prefer not to hold positions over a long holiday." Malaysian markets will be closed from Friday for public holidays, and reopen on May 5. Total traded volume on Wednesday stood at 43,276 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the usual 35,000 lots. The U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.1 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.9 percent. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects stronger Malaysian palm production between April and September this year versus 2014, due to a recovery in flood-affected areas and better growing conditions in some parts, it said in an attache. Crude palm oil production between April and June was seen at 4.80 million tonnes, higher than 4.78 million tonnes in 2014. Output between July-September was also seen stronger at 5.95 million tonnes versus 5.60 million tonnes last year. In other markets, oil prices dipped on Wednesday on oversupply after news King Salman of Saudi Arabia had altered the line of royal succession in the kingdom in a dramatic reshuffle. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2079 -19.00 2055 2095 303 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2083 -16.00 2076 2100 4327 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2081 -12.00 2070 2093 22439 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4852 -44.00 4830 4892 632060 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5648 -52.00 5628 5700 660264 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 31.36 -1.70 31.22 31.51 10351 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 433.80 -1.70 433.20 435.40 943 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 583.40 -3.75 582.70 587.30 34485 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 56.73 -0.33 56.54 56.99 19110 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5580 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.1997 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.29 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Subhranshu Sahu)