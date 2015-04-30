* Prices head for second straight monthly drop, down 3.8 pct
* Malaysia's April palm exports down 7.2 pct m/m -ITS
* India could snap up bigger palm olein cargoes in May -
trader
* Palm oil to end bounce around 2,118 ringgit - technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 Malaysian palm oil
futures rose for the first time in a week on Thursday as
investors squared positions ahead of a long holiday weekend, but
the gains were not enough to prevent the contract from heading
for its second straight monthly drop.
A strong ringgit and worries over rising palm
supplies in key growers had seen the tropical oil succumb to a
six-day losing streak, which dragged benchmark prices to their
weakest since September 2014.
However, the closure of Malaysian markets from Friday to
Monday prompted some investors to square positions, which helped
reduce selling pressure, market players said.
By the midday break, the benchmark July contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged up 0.6
percent to 2,094 ringgit ($587) a tonne.
The gain, however, was not enough to overturn overall losses
for April, with prices down 3.8 percent. Prices were poised for
their biggest weekly drop in six weeks.
Despite weak exports in April, anticipation of firmer demand
from key customers next month also provided support for prices
on Thursday.
"Olein demand from India is rumoured to pick up in May,"
said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"Prices will be ranging between 2,050-2,100 ringgit, unless
the ringgit weakens to 3.70 again, which is highly unlikely."
The Malaysian currency was trading at 3.5660 per U.S. dollar by
0527 GMT. It hit a low of 3.7000 on April 16.
Total traded volume stood at 13,343 lots of 25 tonnes each,
just above the usual 12,500 lots.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that
exports of Malaysian palm products in April fell 7.2 percent
from March to 1.07 million tonnes, with shipments of crude palm
plunging more than 80 percent.
Buyers are waiting for next month when a duty-free policy
for the crude grade takes effect. Malaysia, the world's No.2
palm grower, will remove its crude palm oil export tax for May
after imposing a 4.5 percent rate in April.
In other markets, oil slipped from five-month highs as
Japanese factory output weakened for the second straight month.
Market participants are keeping an eye on a boat captains'
strike in Argentina's main grains port, which threaten to slow
supplies from the world's No.3 exporter of raw soybeans. Any
blockage of soy shipments could prompt some buyers to turn to
competing palm.
The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.1 percent in
early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.6
percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0539 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY5 2062 -16.00 2062 2062 1
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2098 +13.00 2095 2105 425
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2094 +12.00 2092 2103 6911
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4888 +26.00 4836 4904 589238
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5700 +34.00 5632 5716 666026
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 31.65 +0.10 31.63 31.75 3039
INDIA PALM OIL APR5 434.70 +0.10 434.70 435.40 65
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 583.50 +0.00 583.50 585.50 5815
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 58.60 +0.02 58.38 58.74 8019
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5660 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.47 Indian rupees)
