* Prices head for second straight monthly drop, down 3.8 pct * Malaysia's April palm exports down 7.2 pct m/m -ITS * India could snap up bigger palm olein cargoes in May - trader * Palm oil to end bounce around 2,118 ringgit - technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the first time in a week on Thursday as investors squared positions ahead of a long holiday weekend, but the gains were not enough to prevent the contract from heading for its second straight monthly drop. A strong ringgit and worries over rising palm supplies in key growers had seen the tropical oil succumb to a six-day losing streak, which dragged benchmark prices to their weakest since September 2014. However, the closure of Malaysian markets from Friday to Monday prompted some investors to square positions, which helped reduce selling pressure, market players said. By the midday break, the benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged up 0.6 percent to 2,094 ringgit ($587) a tonne. The gain, however, was not enough to overturn overall losses for April, with prices down 3.8 percent. Prices were poised for their biggest weekly drop in six weeks. Despite weak exports in April, anticipation of firmer demand from key customers next month also provided support for prices on Thursday. "Olein demand from India is rumoured to pick up in May," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Prices will be ranging between 2,050-2,100 ringgit, unless the ringgit weakens to 3.70 again, which is highly unlikely." The Malaysian currency was trading at 3.5660 per U.S. dollar by 0527 GMT. It hit a low of 3.7000 on April 16. Total traded volume stood at 13,343 lots of 25 tonnes each, just above the usual 12,500 lots. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that exports of Malaysian palm products in April fell 7.2 percent from March to 1.07 million tonnes, with shipments of crude palm plunging more than 80 percent. Buyers are waiting for next month when a duty-free policy for the crude grade takes effect. Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm grower, will remove its crude palm oil export tax for May after imposing a 4.5 percent rate in April. In other markets, oil slipped from five-month highs as Japanese factory output weakened for the second straight month. Market participants are keeping an eye on a boat captains' strike in Argentina's main grains port, which threaten to slow supplies from the world's No.3 exporter of raw soybeans. Any blockage of soy shipments could prompt some buyers to turn to competing palm. The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.6 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0539 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2062 -16.00 2062 2062 1 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2098 +13.00 2095 2105 425 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2094 +12.00 2092 2103 6911 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4888 +26.00 4836 4904 589238 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5700 +34.00 5632 5716 666026 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 31.65 +0.10 31.63 31.75 3039 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 434.70 +0.10 434.70 435.40 65 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 583.50 +0.00 583.50 585.50 5815 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 58.60 +0.02 58.38 58.74 8019 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5660 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.47 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould)