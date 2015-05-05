* Prices jump as much as 3.1 pct to 2,168 ringgit * Malaysian ringgit weakens to 3.6100 per U.S. dollar * Palm oil to fall to 2,114 ringgit - technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday to their highest in nearly two weeks as the ringgit slid and overseas soyoil markets tracked by palm underpinned sentiment. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange rose as much as 3.1 percent to 2,168 ringgit ($601.89) a tonne, its highest since April 24, after reopening from a long weekend. It settled at 2,152 ringgit, up 2.4 percent, by the midday break. After strong gains last week, the Malaysian ringgit slumped on Tuesday, touching 3.6100 per U.S. dollar, which helped stoke buying interest from overseas palm investors. The currency was down 1.2 percent at 3.6020 by 0553 GMT, marking its biggest intraday drop in more than three months. "Previously the market was under pressure because the ringgit went up so much...but people's idea is that the ringgit will not stay strong for so long," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "Palm prices will find a new balance - they will move up to a slightly higher level because soy has also gone up quite a bit." The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.6 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 2.1 percent. The rally in soyoil, which stemmed from talk of rising demand on the export market and increased appetite for the vegetable oil, also drove up U.S. soybean futures to $9.79-1/4 a bushel. Palm oil typically tracks soyoil, a common food and fuel rival. Total traded volume on Tuesday stood at 23,119 lots of 25 tonnes each, nearly double the usual 12,500 lots. Technicals charts, however, painted a bearish outlook. Palm oil is expected to fall to 2,114 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. In other markets, Brent crude oil futures slipped towards $66 a barrel on Tuesday, falling from a 2015 high, as Saudi Arabia considered halting bombing in Yemen to allow the delivery of aid, which eased concerns about oil supply from the Middle East. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0604 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2131 +61.00 2130 2135 35 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2156 +51.00 2151 2171 1541 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2152 +50.00 2149 2168 13519 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5042 +98.00 4984 5092 1088114 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5878 +110.00 5816 5934 1329940 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.76 +0.00 32.63 32.90 7673 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 445.30 +0.00 444.30 447.40 371 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 597.10 +1.40 596.10 600.50 27640 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 58.92 -0.01 58.77 59.01 5947 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6020 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2077 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.50 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)