* Prices jump as much as 3.1 pct to 2,168 ringgit
* Malaysian ringgit weakens to 3.6100 per U.S. dollar
* Palm oil to fall to 2,114 ringgit - technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 Malaysian palm oil futures
jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday to their highest in nearly
two weeks as the ringgit slid and overseas soyoil markets
tracked by palm underpinned sentiment.
The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange rose as much as 3.1 percent to 2,168
ringgit ($601.89) a tonne, its highest since April 24, after
reopening from a long weekend. It settled at 2,152 ringgit, up
2.4 percent, by the midday break.
After strong gains last week, the Malaysian ringgit
slumped on Tuesday, touching 3.6100 per U.S. dollar, which
helped stoke buying interest from overseas palm investors. The
currency was down 1.2 percent at 3.6020 by 0553 GMT, marking its
biggest intraday drop in more than three months.
"Previously the market was under pressure because the
ringgit went up so much...but people's idea is that the ringgit
will not stay strong for so long," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"Palm prices will find a new balance - they will move up to
a slightly higher level because soy has also gone up quite a
bit."
The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.6 percent in
early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 2.1
percent.
The rally in soyoil, which stemmed from talk of rising
demand on the export market and increased appetite for the
vegetable oil, also drove up U.S. soybean futures to
$9.79-1/4 a bushel.
Palm oil typically tracks soyoil, a common food and fuel
rival.
Total traded volume on Tuesday stood at 23,119 lots of 25
tonnes each, nearly double the usual 12,500 lots.
Technicals charts, however, painted a bearish outlook. Palm
oil is expected to fall to 2,114 ringgit per tonne, as indicated
by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis,
according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
In other markets, Brent crude oil futures slipped towards
$66 a barrel on Tuesday, falling from a 2015 high, as Saudi
Arabia considered halting bombing in Yemen to allow the delivery
of aid, which eased concerns about oil supply from the Middle
East.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0604 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY5 2131 +61.00 2130 2135 35
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2156 +51.00 2151 2171 1541
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2152 +50.00 2149 2168 13519
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5042 +98.00 4984 5092 1088114
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5878 +110.00 5816 5934 1329940
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.76 +0.00 32.63 32.90 7673
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 445.30 +0.00 444.30 447.40 371
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 597.10 +1.40 596.10 600.50 27640
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 58.92 -0.01 58.77 59.01 5947
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.6020 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2077 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.50 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)