(Updates prices, adds Reuters stocks poll) * Price touches 2,200 ringgit in early trade * Indonesia palm export levy approved, effective 3rd week of May * Malaysia's April palm stocks seen at 5-mth high of 2.13 mln T- Reuters poll * Palm oil targets 2,235 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third day on Wednesday to touch their highest level in a month, following a jump in soy markets, and as investors covered short positions after Indonesia set a palm export levy to fund biodiesel subsidies. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation requiring exporters to pay a levy of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm oil product shipments, an energy ministry official said on Wednesday. The regulation will take effect by the third week of May at the latest, the chief economic minister said. "It's a rally towards 2,200 ringgit - Indonesia has just signed the levy," said a palm trader with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "There's a technical buy up ... All this is poised to push prices further to test the 2,200 ringgit." The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange inched up 1.2 percent to 2,183 ringgit ($611.48) a tonne by the day's close. Prices briefly touched 2,200 ringgit in morning trade, their highest since April 8. Total traded volume stood at 43,791 lots of 25 tonnes each, well above the usual 35,000 lots. Palm typically tracks soyoil, a common food and fuel substitute. The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.9 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.3 percent. "The market is flying - look at how soybean oil is rallying," said a second palm trader in Malaysia. "We're trying to move according to the Dalian which is very strong," the trader said, adding that a rally in Chinese palm olein prices also underpinned benchmark prices. The September contract for palm olein on the Dalian exchange had surged 2.5 percent to 5,162 yuan ($832.57) by 1010 GMT. But rising supplies in Malaysia, the world's second-largest grower, may dent palm's rally. Inventories at end-April likely rose to a five-month high of 2.13 million tonnes, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as crude palm output continued to climb and outpaced export demand. In other markets, oil prices rose more than a dollar to 2015 highs on Wednesday as a month-long rally gained further impetus from a fall in U.S. crude stocks and conflict in the Middle East. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2163 +27.00 2130 2170 126 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2190 +31.00 2171 2202 2550 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2183 +26.00 2169 2200 24389 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5162 +124.00 5056 5206 1360948 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5946 +74.00 5892 5988 1398154 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.34 +2.50 33.06 33.48 9232 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 450.80 +2.50 448.60 453.90 1909 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 598.90 -3.55 597.30 605.00 51665 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 61.91 +1.51 60.62 62.05 42968 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5700 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2007 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.55 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)