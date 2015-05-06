(Updates prices, adds Reuters stocks poll)
* Price touches 2,200 ringgit in early trade
* Indonesia palm export levy approved, effective 3rd week of
May
* Malaysia's April palm stocks seen at 5-mth high of 2.13
mln T- Reuters poll
* Palm oil targets 2,235 ringgit -technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 Malaysian palm oil futures
rose for a third day on Wednesday to touch their highest level
in a month, following a jump in soy markets, and as investors
covered short positions after Indonesia set a palm export levy
to fund biodiesel subsidies.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation
requiring exporters to pay a levy of $50 per tonne of crude palm
oil and $30 for processed palm oil product shipments, an energy
ministry official said on Wednesday.
The regulation will take effect by the third week of May at
the latest, the chief economic minister said.
"It's a rally towards 2,200 ringgit - Indonesia has just
signed the levy," said a palm trader with a local commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "There's a technical buy up ... All
this is poised to push prices further to test the 2,200
ringgit."
The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange inched up 1.2 percent to 2,183 ringgit
($611.48) a tonne by the day's close. Prices briefly touched
2,200 ringgit in morning trade, their highest since April 8.
Total traded volume stood at 43,791 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well above the usual 35,000 lots.
Palm typically tracks soyoil, a common food and fuel
substitute. The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.9
percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
gained 1.3 percent.
"The market is flying - look at how soybean oil is
rallying," said a second palm trader in Malaysia.
"We're trying to move according to the Dalian which is very
strong," the trader said, adding that a rally in Chinese palm
olein prices also underpinned benchmark prices. The September
contract for palm olein on the Dalian exchange had surged 2.5
percent to 5,162 yuan ($832.57) by 1010 GMT.
But rising supplies in Malaysia, the world's second-largest
grower, may dent palm's rally. Inventories at end-April likely
rose to a five-month high of 2.13 million tonnes, a Reuters poll
showed on Wednesday, as crude palm output continued to climb and
outpaced export demand.
In other markets, oil prices rose more than a dollar to 2015
highs on Wednesday as a month-long rally gained further impetus
from a fall in U.S. crude stocks and conflict in the Middle
East.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY5 2163 +27.00 2130 2170 126
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2190 +31.00 2171 2202 2550
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2183 +26.00 2169 2200 24389
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5162 +124.00 5056 5206 1360948
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5946 +74.00 5892 5988 1398154
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.34 +2.50 33.06 33.48 9232
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 450.80 +2.50 448.60 453.90 1909
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 598.90 -3.55 597.30 605.00 51665
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 61.91 +1.51 60.62 62.05 42968
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5700 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2007 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.55 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)