* Palm tracks drop in soyoil markets, profit-taking drags
* Malaysia's April end-stocks f'cast to climb to 5-month
high
* Palm oil to seek support at 2,148 ringgit -technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Thursday as comparative soy markets weakened and
investors fretted about a build-up in stocks in the world's No.2
producer, cutting short a rally that had lifted prices up 6
percent in the past week.
Benchmark prices shot up from their weakest point of 2,070
ringgit on April 29 to a top of 2,200 ringgit on Wednesday,
tracking big gains in overseas soyoil markets and as investors
covered short positions after Indonesia approved a palm export
levy to fund its biodiesel policies.
But prospects of swelling inventories in Malaysia, as well
as investors booking profits from the rally, reined in gains,
market players said.
"The preliminary data shows a much higher build-up in
end-stocks. Market will see lots of position squaring ahead of
MPOB on Monday," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at
Malaysian-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari.
By the midday break, the benchmark July contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.5
percent to 2,173 ringgit ($605.80) a tonne. Total traded volume
stood at 9,783 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the usual 12,500
lots.
Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release
official data on the country's April palm stocks on May 11. A
Reuters poll estimate end-stocks rose to a five-month high of
2.13 million tonnes, with crude palm output climbing 11.5
percent.
Indonesia has approved a regulation requiring exporters to
pay a levy of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and $30 for
processed palm oil product shipments, which is expected to take
effect by the third week of May.
Analysts say the new tax may adversely impact Indonesian and
Malaysian companies that are solely in upstream operations in
the short term, but will be overall supportive to palm prices.
"We agree with the consensus view that this is a short term
pain, but could potentially boost biodiesel consumption and
consequently, CPO price, in the long term," TA Securities said
in a note on Thursday.
The U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.1 percent in
early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.7
percent.
Oil prices fell on Thursday after hitting 2015 highs in the
previous session as an OPEC delegate indicated the group would
stick to its strategy of pursuing market share rather than
cutting output and traders took profit from a multi-week rally.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0640 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY5 0 +0.00 2158 0 5
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2180 -9.00 2169 2180 1523
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2173 -10.00 2161 2173 5361
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5100 -26.00 5072 5168 920814
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5888 -42.00 5860 5958 1065614
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.90 +2.50 32.69 33.03 3178
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 446.00 +2.50 444.20 447.00 466
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 595.35 +2.15 592.30 596.50 17155
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 60.80 -0.13 60.26 60.84 12537
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5870 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.91 Indian rupees)
