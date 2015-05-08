(Updates prices, adds Fitch comment, tweaks lede) * Prices record biggest weekly gain in 3 months * Indonesia's CPO export levy positive for industry in long term - Fitch * Palm oil neutral in 2,148-2,196 ringgit range -technicals By Charlotte Greenfield JAKARTA, May 8 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday as traders squared positions before the weekend and as weakness in competing oils weighed, but Indonesia's approval of export levies lifted the benchmark to its biggest weekly gain since February. "The market has gone up quite a lot so there should be some weekend position-squaring (and) profit-taking because on Monday you have the MPOB numbers," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, referring to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on palm stocks due next week. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.5 percent to 2,162 ringgit ($601.39) per tonne by Friday's close. Palm prices climbed 3.4 percent this week, recording its biggest weekly gain in three months. Total traded volume stood at 37,581 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the usual 35,000 lots. Palm oil prices shot up to a one-month high from September lows this week, largely as a result of news that top palm grower Indonesia has approved a palm export levy to fund its biodiesel policies. Ratings agency Fitch said Indonesia's implementation of the levies will be positive for the tropical commodity in the long run, although it may weaken planters' earnings in the short term. "Fitch believes producers' financial metrics will weaken in the short term because the benefits of increased demand and pricing will take some time to flow through," it said in a statement on Friday. "Over the longer term, the levy will likely have a moderate positive impact on producers with integrated downstream operations," Fitch said, adding that the levies will "discourage direct exports and improve domestic CPO supplies, which will make domestic palm oil refining more profitable." A Reuters poll estimates end-stocks rose to a five-month high of 2.13 million tonnes, with crude palm output climbing 11.5 percent. On the technical front, palm oil looks neutral in a range of 2,148-2,196 ringgit per tonne, and an escape will point a direction, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. The most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.5 percent in late Asian trade. In other markets, crude oil prices edged down on Friday, set for their first weekly decline in more than a month as concerns over a global supply glut outweighed strong Chinese crude imports. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 2140 -16.00 2130 2140 42 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2171 -8.00 2148 2171 1812 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2162 -11.00 2141 2163 17931 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5008 -108.00 5002 5098 860076 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5814 -90.00 5810 5886 934224 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.58 -1.50 32.37 32.62 5970 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 445.50 -1.50 443.90 449.50 797 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 596.40 +0.85 593.40 598.80 30705 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 59.08 +0.15 58.33 59.23 36016 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5950 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.96 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR,; Editing by Fergus Jensen, Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)