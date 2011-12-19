BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT
* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc reports a 7.1 percent stake in Whitestone REIT as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing
HANOI Dec 19 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange index rose 0.6 percent to close at 60.19 points on Monday.
Volume of shares traded: 26.63 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 230.20 billion dong.
Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:
"Stocks gained, partly supported by Asia Commercial Bank on news that it plans to pay cash dividend."
"Basically, sentiment was weak and the market is short of cash. Stocks could fall further in the short term." ($1=21,015 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* J Crew Group Inc -on June 12, Chinos Holdings and certain of subsidiaries and affiliates entered into an restructuring support agreement