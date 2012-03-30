HANOI, March 30 The HNX Index on Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange was down 1.38 percent at 72.19 points by 0430 GMT on Friday. Volume of shares traded: 46.94 million shares. Value of shares traded: 425.75 billion dong. Largest gainers, double-click Largest decliners, double-click Broker/trader comments Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities: "Trading volume dropped sharply recently, signaling that major cash flows have been withdrawn." "Pressure from margin calls during the recent rally did not weigh heavily." "Stocks may fall back to a strong support level at 69 points before turning around." Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities: "Cash inflows became much weaker. Stocks have started on a downward trend and may pull back to 69 points in the near future." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; editing by Chris Lewis)