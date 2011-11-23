HANOI Nov 23 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange index rose 0.58 percent to close at 62.10 points on Wednesday.

Volume of shares traded: 24.1 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 228.49 billion dong.

Vu Duy Khanh, head of analysis, SME Securities:

"A technical recovery on the market is likely after a big drop. There are signs of speculative money inflow into VNDirect Securities, one of the most active stocks in the exchange."

"Gold prices in domestic markets eased recently, so part of money flows may switch to the stock market."

"The HNX index could re-test a strong resistance level at 67 points in the near term." ($1=21,006 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)