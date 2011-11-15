HANOI Nov 15 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 0.99 percent to close at 387.87 on Tuesday.

Volume of shares traded: 37.11 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 877.72 billion dong.

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks dipped further on a falling streak as the selling pressure, particularly from real estate blue chips, showed no signs of easing."

"Caution has dominated the entire market now. Cash flows are on the sidelines."

"The macro outlook at home and abroad is unfavourable for equity holding now."

"Technically, the index is highly likely to break the last bottom set at 383.90 points on Aug. 12." ($1=21,005 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)