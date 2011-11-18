(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)

HANOI Nov 18 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 1.62 percent, breaking the 380-point threshold to close at 379.62 points on Friday.

Foreigners sold 106.58 billion dong ($5.08 million) worth of stocks and bought shares worth 76.99 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 34.39 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 542.90 billion dong.

Vu Duy Khanh, head of analysis, SME Securities:

"Stocks suffered a strong fall as many offloaded risky assets following losses on the Wall Street and global markets, while the country's macro conditions have not improved yet."

"Cash flows were drying up and most market participants were disheartened."

"However, Sacombank and Military Bank bucked the trend, which were positive points in the gloomy outlook."

"The stock indexes could reverse the current downward trend at anytime because most stocks have fallen into over-sold territory now."

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"Stocks are basically on a downward trend and there could be a technical rebound in the absence of considerable macro supportive news. The outlook is so gloomy in the near term." ($1=21,000 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)