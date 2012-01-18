(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)
HANOI Jan 18 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange index rose 3.8 points, or 1.06 percent, to
finish at 362.66 points on Wednesday.
Foreigners bought 33.16 billion dong ($1.6 million) worth of
stocks and their total sales were valued at 18.14 billion dong,
the exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 18.19 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 346.92 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh
City Securities:
"Stocks extended gains, mainly based on (gains by) major
blue chips, namely Bao Viet, Masan Group,
Vietcombank and Vincom.
"The liquidity on the two bourses dropped, which means that
most traders closed their accounts for Tet. I expect the market
to continue its rally after Tet when the country's macro outlook
may get better and demand for cash could ease."
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Major blue chips continued to be drivers of the market's
rise today. I don't see signs of life for the market in the
first quarter but cash inflows may strengthen late in the second
quarter.
"Consumer goods and health care stocks will outperform in
the market, while financial and real estate sectors will
continue facing a tough year."
($1 = 20,900 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)