HANOI, March 21 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index gained 1.24 percent to close at 445.77 points on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought 203.50 billion dong ($9.76 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 128.97 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 98.38 million shares.

Value: 1.39 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange rose 1.71 percent to finish at 75.66 points, with 104.34 million shares changing hand, valued at 1.09 trillion dong.

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks rose more strongly than expected as both domestic and foreign investors stepped up bargain hunting after worries about inflation eased."

"The market's medium and long-term outlook is positive."

"Major cash inflows have re-entered. Some foreign investment funds also began to disburse as their confidence in policymaking has been improving recently."

"I expect the current rally to last for one to two months."

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of Cement Finance Co:

"Stocks were stronger than expected. Technically, SMA50 line touched SMA200 today, which means stocks may consolidate further and are likely to re-test strong resistance levels at 80 points on the Hanoi market."

"In terms of macro conditions, the market is now concerned over liquidity in the banking system, how bad debt for the real estate industry will be solved and stagnated production as most firms could not access bank loans due to high interest rates."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Stocks rose as more investors, particularly institutions, jumped in to hunt bargains, having assessed that inflationary pressure did not weigh much."

"Major cash inflows have entered the market. The sentiment was improving much."

"With securities, banking and financial stocks likely to lead, the indices are expected to hit strong resistance levels at 470 points in the main market and 80 points in the Hanoi exchange this time."

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"The trading volume rose substantially today as more traders returned to buy in hope for a fresh upward trend."

"The market sentiment was strong, while concerns over inflation eased following the consumer price indexes in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City." ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)