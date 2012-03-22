(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 22 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index closed nearly flat on Thursday, sliding 0.02 percent to end at 445.67 points.

Foreigners bought 139.16 billion dong ($6.68 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 100.76 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 81.61 million shares.

Value: 1.16 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange rose 0.59 percent to finish at 76.11 points, with 104.77 million shares changing hand, valued at 1.02 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks continue moving sideways to gather more strength to prepare for a fresh rise. Cash was switched to blue chips, especially those of some leading real estate firm, from other sectors."

"From the technical angle, stocks are likely to pass strong resistance levels at 470 points in the main market and 80 points in the Hanoi exchange next week."

Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate finance, Hoa Binh Securities:

"There was a switch in cash flows from securities stocks to real estate and tyre production firms today, while banking shares continued consolidating."

"The market was also added with fresh money inflows."

"Mid-cap stocks with solid fundamentals will likely lead the market in the next rally."

"The index could test a strong resistance level at 470 points in the near future."

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Profit taking pressure, particularly from securities stocks ahead of strong resistance levels, is weighing considerably, while demand is firm."

"The indices may test 450 points in the main exchange and 70-80 points in the Hanoi market next week."

"In terms of macro conditions, the central bank's move to reduce foreign currency holdings among banks will reduce hoarding activities."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Demand among banking, securities and financial stocks is strong, which counter-balances profit taking pressure today."

"Stocks are on an upward trend." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)