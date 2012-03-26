(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, March 26 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index gained 1.14 percent, or 5.16 points, to close
at 459.26 points on Monday.
Foreigners bought 155.13 billion dong ($7.43 million) worth
of shares and sold stocks valued at 60.61 billion dong, the
exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 93.97 million shares.
Value: 1.28 trillion dong.
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
edged up 0.19 percent to finish at 77.72 points, with 102.97
million shares changing hand, valued at 1.04 trillion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"More traders jumped in to buy on positive macro-economic
data, including lower-than-expected monthly inflation in March."
"The gain was also supported by rising foreign buying. There
were signs of fresh foreign inflows."
"Stocks are likely to hit strong resistance levels at 480
points in the main market, and 78-80 points in the Hanoi
exchange."
"The economic growth slowed to a three-year low in the first
quarter as domestic production stagnated and consumption shrank
due to high inflation and high interest rates."
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Stocks extended the gaining streak on positive macro data.
Fresh cash inflows may rise further. Securities, food and
foodstuff, rubber stocks and some real estate firms are likely
to outperform in the next rally."
Raphael Wilhelm, tactical strategist, Ho Chi Minh City-based
and open-closed T.I.M. Vietnam Tiger Fund:
"A falling CPI is undoubtedly the main catalyst for the
Vietnamese stock market as a drop in inflation leads to lower
interest rates, further stabilise the VND/USD exchange rate and
dampen local demand for gold. Local investors, still accounting
for 80 percent of the trading volume, therefore continue to
switch into stocks at the expense of gold or cash holdings."
"The Vietnamese market has experienced a nice run-up since
mid-January 2012, accompanied by a pick-up in trading volume,
but the market is still trading more than 60 percent below its
2007 high."
"We believe that the long-term bull cycle has just started,
on the back of faster-than-expected improvements across the
board on the macro side, combined with still the cheapest
multiples among southeast Asian markets. Our price target for
2012 is at 600 for the VN Index, therefore an upside of 30
percent from today's levels."
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"The country's improving macro conditions, rising cash
inflows and market sentiment are supporting a strong rally from
now."
"Consumer price index in March rose 0.16 percent from last
month, which fueled hopes that lending rates will be pushed down
soon. Vietnam's low economic growth in the first quarter was a
result of the fact that many domestic companies did not access
loans to boost production due to high interest rates."
"If the VN index passes the strong resistance level at 470
points, it may rise further strongly."
($1=20,880 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)