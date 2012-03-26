(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 26 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index gained 1.14 percent, or 5.16 points, to close at 459.26 points on Monday.

Foreigners bought 155.13 billion dong ($7.43 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 60.61 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 93.97 million shares.

Value: 1.28 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange edged up 0.19 percent to finish at 77.72 points, with 102.97 million shares changing hand, valued at 1.04 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"More traders jumped in to buy on positive macro-economic data, including lower-than-expected monthly inflation in March."

"The gain was also supported by rising foreign buying. There were signs of fresh foreign inflows."

"Stocks are likely to hit strong resistance levels at 480 points in the main market, and 78-80 points in the Hanoi exchange."

"The economic growth slowed to a three-year low in the first quarter as domestic production stagnated and consumption shrank due to high inflation and high interest rates."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks extended the gaining streak on positive macro data. Fresh cash inflows may rise further. Securities, food and foodstuff, rubber stocks and some real estate firms are likely to outperform in the next rally."

Raphael Wilhelm, tactical strategist, Ho Chi Minh City-based and open-closed T.I.M. Vietnam Tiger Fund:

"A falling CPI is undoubtedly the main catalyst for the Vietnamese stock market as a drop in inflation leads to lower interest rates, further stabilise the VND/USD exchange rate and dampen local demand for gold. Local investors, still accounting for 80 percent of the trading volume, therefore continue to switch into stocks at the expense of gold or cash holdings."

"The Vietnamese market has experienced a nice run-up since mid-January 2012, accompanied by a pick-up in trading volume, but the market is still trading more than 60 percent below its 2007 high."

"We believe that the long-term bull cycle has just started, on the back of faster-than-expected improvements across the board on the macro side, combined with still the cheapest multiples among southeast Asian markets. Our price target for 2012 is at 600 for the VN Index, therefore an upside of 30 percent from today's levels."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"The country's improving macro conditions, rising cash inflows and market sentiment are supporting a strong rally from now."

"Consumer price index in March rose 0.16 percent from last month, which fueled hopes that lending rates will be pushed down soon. Vietnam's low economic growth in the first quarter was a result of the fact that many domestic companies did not access loans to boost production due to high interest rates."

"If the VN index passes the strong resistance level at 470 points, it may rise further strongly." ($1=20,880 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)