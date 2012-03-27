(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, March 27 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index fell 2.9 percent, or 13.34 points, to finish at
445.92 points on Tuesday.
Foreigners bought 192.93 billion dong ($9.26 million) worth
of shares and sold stocks valued at 101.22 billion dong, the
exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 120.88 million shares.
Value: 1.62 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
dropped 3.56 percent to finish at 74.95 points, with 123.53
million shares changing hand, valued at 1.17 trillion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance
Co:
"Stocks suffered a broad-based sell-off on concern over
stagnated production and shrinking consumption."
"If stocks extend losses tomorrow with higher volume, a
fresh downward trend may have been triggered."
"In the short term, stocks could re-test strong support
levels at 435-440 points in the main market and around 70 points
in the Hanoi exchange."
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Broad-based selling pressure mounted late in the trading
day, which stoked worries of a fresh correction streak."
"All the supportive macro news have emerged and been priced
in."
"The falling momentum could ease tomorrow and may rebound
soon."
Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:
"Broad-based sell-offs late in the trading day fueled
concerns over a possibility that stocks may have triggered a
correction time."
"However, the long-term outlook will be likely positive."
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)