HANOI, March 27 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell 2.9 percent, or 13.34 points, to finish at 445.92 points on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought 192.93 billion dong ($9.26 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 101.22 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 120.88 million shares.

Value: 1.62 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange dropped 3.56 percent to finish at 74.95 points, with 123.53 million shares changing hand, valued at 1.17 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:

"Stocks suffered a broad-based sell-off on concern over stagnated production and shrinking consumption."

"If stocks extend losses tomorrow with higher volume, a fresh downward trend may have been triggered."

"In the short term, stocks could re-test strong support levels at 435-440 points in the main market and around 70 points in the Hanoi exchange."

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Broad-based selling pressure mounted late in the trading day, which stoked worries of a fresh correction streak."

"All the supportive macro news have emerged and been priced in."

"The falling momentum could ease tomorrow and may rebound soon."

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Broad-based sell-offs late in the trading day fueled concerns over a possibility that stocks may have triggered a correction time."

"However, the long-term outlook will be likely positive." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)