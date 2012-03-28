(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 28 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index closed almost flat on Wednesday, gaining just 0.09 percent to finish at 446.32 points.

Foreigners bought shares valued at 500.46 billion dong ($24.02 million) and sold stocks worth 85.78 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 82.03 million shares.

Value: 1.40 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange edged up 0.77 percent to finish at 75.53 points, with 104.96 million shares changing hand, valued at 947.55 billion dong.

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"A slight gain was positive, which improved the market sentiment much after a broad-based sell-off yesterday."

"Correction will be short-lived and stocks could rise strongly and may re-test the recent peaks."

Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate finance, Hoa Binh Securities:

"The technical recovery today was mainly supported by gains of blue chips when buying demand mounted."

"The market sentiment became firmer. Cash inflows could rise as brokerages resume financial leverage services."

"Stocks may hit strong resistance levels at 470 points in the main market and 80 points in the Hanoi exchange."

Hoang Duy Hung, finance service analyst, PVI Finance Co:

"Most traders became cautious after an unexpected sharp fall yesterday. The market is looking closely at corporate quarterly earnings reports and fresh supportive macro news."

"The outlook is positive in the medium term."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Caution still dominated the morning trade after an unprecedented steep drop, which could have been caused by net asset value-related sales and partly margin calls."

"However, demand to fish-bottom was firm, signaling that stocks could turn around soon."

"Stocks are still on a upward trend and the country's macro conditions are strengthening." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)