(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 3 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index rose 1.07 percent, or 4.74 points, to close at 445.77 points on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought shares valued at 78.12 billion dong ($3.75 million) and sold stocks worth 72.79 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 59.85 million shares.

Value: 830.76 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange jumped 3.17 percent to finish at 74.49 points, with 66.73 million shares traded, worth 623.51 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks could extend gains in one to two weeks with securities firms likely to lead in hope for solid earnings after the stock market has posted a sharp gain so far this year."

"Banking stocks may also support the rise. In general, the market's medium-term outlook will likely be positive."

"However, most traders are concerned over high inflation this month after a fuel price rise last month."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Stocks are led by financial and banking stocks, after a considerable fall last week, while there are no negative macro news."

"If prices cut SMA20 lines and go up further, stocks are likely to extend gains and could hit recent peaks." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)