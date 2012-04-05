(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, April 5 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index rose 1.17 percent, or 5.16 points, to close at
444.93 points on Thursday.
Foreigners sold shares worth 120.26 billion dong ($5.78
million) and bought stocks valued at 44.49 billion dong, the
exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 61.59 million shares.
Value: 909.61 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
gained 2.14 percent to close at 74.82 points, with 80.79 million
shares changing hand, valued at 783.33 billion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:
"Stocks gained considerably on talks the central bank may
reduce the ceiling on dong deposit rates by one percentage point
to 12 percent."
"The gain may be extended tomorrow. If the trading volume
keeps rising, stocks could have triggered a fresh uptrend in the
short term."
Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:
"Stocks may lose steam again and unlikely to test the recent
peaks if liquidity continues weakening."
Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate
finance, Hoa Binh Securities:
"Stocks gained as some investors stepped up their hunting on
expectations of solid corporate earnings and positive news from
annual shareholding meetings.
"I expect two thirds of listed firms to post positive
results in the first quarter.
"The central bank's move to hold a monopoly over gold bar
production from May 25 will have an indirect positive impact on
the market sentiment."
($1=20,810 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)