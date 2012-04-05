(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 5 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index rose 1.17 percent, or 5.16 points, to close at 444.93 points on Thursday.

Foreigners sold shares worth 120.26 billion dong ($5.78 million) and bought stocks valued at 44.49 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 61.59 million shares.

Value: 909.61 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange gained 2.14 percent to close at 74.82 points, with 80.79 million shares changing hand, valued at 783.33 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:

"Stocks gained considerably on talks the central bank may reduce the ceiling on dong deposit rates by one percentage point to 12 percent."

"The gain may be extended tomorrow. If the trading volume keeps rising, stocks could have triggered a fresh uptrend in the short term."

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Stocks may lose steam again and unlikely to test the recent peaks if liquidity continues weakening."

Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate finance, Hoa Binh Securities:

"Stocks gained as some investors stepped up their hunting on expectations of solid corporate earnings and positive news from annual shareholding meetings.

"I expect two thirds of listed firms to post positive results in the first quarter.

"The central bank's move to hold a monopoly over gold bar production from May 25 will have an indirect positive impact on the market sentiment." ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)