HANOI Nov 22 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index edged up 0.69 percent to close at 381.76 points on Tuesday.

Volume of shares traded: 32.28 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 474.48 billion dong.

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Stocks rose on technical buying, mainly backed by the central bank's move in supporting the real estate market and monthly inflation data in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which rose 0.29 and 0.28 percent, respectively, this month."

"However, cash flows are weak as most traders are on the sidelines."

"The VN index could trade around the 380-point threshold in the near term."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks bounced back, partly backed by a gain by Military Bank after it said it would pay dividend."

"Fresh news by the central bank prevented the market from falling further, but it was not strong enough to attract new inflows."

"The country's trade deficit this month falling from October has eased worries about the pressure on the Vietnamese dong."

"However, caution is weighing on the market." ($1=21,008 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)