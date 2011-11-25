HANOI Nov 25 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index rose 0.41 percent to close at 383.35 points on Friday.

Volume of shares traded: 27.35 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 405.67 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks rose slightly after two days of big falls, mainly supported by major blue chips such as Bao Viet and Masan."

"Cash flows were tight and the market sentiment was prudent. With tight liquidity the short-term bottom is being built up between 370-380 points." ($1=21,000 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)