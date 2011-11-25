BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
HANOI Nov 25 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index rose 0.41 percent to close at 383.35 points on Friday.
Volume of shares traded: 27.35 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 405.67 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Stocks rose slightly after two days of big falls, mainly supported by major blue chips such as Bao Viet and Masan."
"Cash flows were tight and the market sentiment was prudent. With tight liquidity the short-term bottom is being built up between 370-380 points." ($1=21,000 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.