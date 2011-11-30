HANOI Nov 30 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange index fell 0.58 percent to close at 380.69
points on Wednesday.
Volume of shares traded: 26.23 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 386.31 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh
City Securities:
"Stocks fell strongly, led by VietinBank and
Petrovietnam Fertiliser, as many traders cut losses on
concern over loans some small banks could not repay to big
lenders."
"The fall was also caused by margin calls and foreign sales
of blue chips. Market sentiment was much sourer."
"The support threshold of 380 points is not firm and could
be broken in the coming session."
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"Stocks suffered sharp losses as institutions boosted
selling on worries about loans that several small banks cannot
pay back to big ones, while the outlook on global markets is so
dim."
"Investor confidence was severely hurt. Selling pressure
could remain strong and push down indexes further to new support
levels in the coming sessions."
($1=21,000 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)