HANOI Nov 30 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 0.58 percent to close at 380.69 points on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought 101.19 billion dong ($4.82 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 85.10 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 26.23 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 386.31 billion dong.

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Stocks fell strongly, led by VietinBank and Petrovietnam Fertiliser, as many traders cut losses on concern over loans some small banks could not repay to big lenders."

"The fall was also caused by margin calls and foreign sales of blue chips. Market sentiment was much sourer."

"The support threshold of 380 points is not firm and could be broken in the coming session."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Stocks suffered sharp losses as institutions boosted selling on worries about loans that several small banks cannot pay back to big ones, while the outlook on global markets is so dim."

"Investor confidence was severely hurt. Selling pressure could remain strong and push down indexes further to new support levels in the coming sessions." ($1=21,000 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)