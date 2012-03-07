(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, March 7 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange's VN Index ended 0.22 percent lower at 444.02
points on Wednesday.
Foreigners bought shares valued at 248.99 dong ($11.96
million) and sold stocks worth 153.89 dong, the exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 101.25 million shares.
Value: 1.43 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
dipped 0.23 percent to finish at 75.03 percent, with 118.10
million shares changing hand, valued at 1.05 trillion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"Demand strengthened late in the trading session as those
investors who could not buy good stocks in the previous session
with thin supply bought today. Secondly, more traders stepped up
bargain hunting in hopes that interest rates could go down."
"With improvement in investor confidence and more fresh cash
inflows, the VN index could head for 470 points in the near
future."
Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:
"More fresh cash inflows have emerged recently when those
big investors including institutions that stayed on the
sidelines started to disburse. Market sentiment was firm in
general."
"However, the indexes could face a very strong resistance
territory between 460-510 points on the main market and 78-83
points (in Hanoi), and are unlikely to pass in the next three
months even although Vietnam has outperformed other markets
since the beginning of the year."
Dinh The Loi, director of stock brokerage and advisory, Bao
Minh Securities:
"Stocks extended falls for the second straight day as profit
taking weighed on. However, if cash inflows are strong and
stable, stocks could maintain the current upward trend."
"In terms of the macro conditions, interest rates will go
down soon after the authorities said they would lower the base
rate and the cap on dong deposits."
Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate
finance, Hoa Binh Securities:
"Profit taking pressure is likely to weigh on stocks in the
near term. The indices could re-test strong support levels at
427-430 points on the main market and 67-68 points in the Hanoi
exchange."
($1=20,816 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)