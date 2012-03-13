(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 13 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index rose 0.32 percent to close at 429.39 points on Tuesday.

Foreigners sold 169.85 billion dong ($8.17 million) worth of shares and bought stocks valued at 145.44 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 62.96 million shares.

Value: 917.53 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange gained 1.85 percent to finish at 70.54 percent, with 80.07 million shares changing hand, valued at 663.73 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Michel Tosto, director of institutional sales & brokerage, Viet Capital Securities:

"Stocks bounced back today as investors stepped up buying following rate cuts by the central bank."

"I don't think it's a bull trap and there's 50-50 percent chance of rally, or of more downside because we're at cross roads."

"It could go anywhere from here, but the resistance of 423.5 (points) has held so far and the market has traded above that."

"The market is also concerned over a possible power price hike. What people don't realise is that the impact on inflation of fuel and electricity increases, at this stage, will be minimal over the course of the year."

Nguyen Quang Huy, broker, VNDirect Securities:

"Stocks rebounded technically after considerable falls recently. However, the rise seems unsustainable because selling pressure may still weigh and push down the indices further but not much."

"Cash flows still stay with the market. Rate cuts by the central bank are the main support for the market this time."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Trading volume dropped from previous sessions, meaning that most traders became cautious to trade."

"The Vietnam Index could re-test strong support levels at 410-420 points in the near term."

Trinh Hoai Giang, deputy general director, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"The recent rally was mainly based on supportive measures on stabilising the macro economy, including lowering interest rates, and the stock markets."

"Inflationary pressure this year will not weigh too much on the economy, and the question is that the aggregate demand is shrinking so the economy may still face headwind ahead." ($1=20,790 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)