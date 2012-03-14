(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, March 14 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange's Vietnam Index rose 1.04 percent to close at
433.86 points on Wednesday.
Foreigners bought shares valued at 380.89 billion dong
($18.3 million) and sold stocks worth 209.03 billion dong, the
exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 64.09 million shares.
Value: 986.46 billion dong.
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
fell 1.79 percent to finish at 69.28 points, with a volume of
67.42 million shares valued at 589.58 billion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:
"Stocks extended gains for the second straight day, mainly
based on major blue chips including Bao Viet, Sacombank
and Masan."
"Liquidity has been falling, meaning the market is weak and
is still in the process of consolidation."
"Habubank which drew market attention hit the floor
after the central bank rejected rumours it would be merged into
Saigon Hanoi Bank and possibly in part due to margin
calls by stock brokerages."
"On the bright side, interest rates and inflation are likely
to drop, which are main drivers to support."
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh
City Securities:
"The trading volume has been shrinking these days as concern
is mounting over increasing pressure on inflation after the
recent (price) rises in essential goods such as fuel and power."
"The market is closely looking when interest rates will
actually go down, particularly at a time when many bank loans
for the real estate sector will mature this quarter and next."
"With lower cash inflows, stocks could re-test strong
support levels at 420-425 points on the main exchange and 68-70
points in the Hanoi market."
Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:
"Stocks could fall further in the next two sessions but not
much. Cash inflows have not re-strengthened yet. The current
situation is mature for fresh merger and acquisition deals."
