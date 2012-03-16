(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, March 16 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange's Vietnam Index edged down 0.75 percent to
finish at 438.52 points on Friday.
Foreigners sold 519.28 billion dong ($25 million) worth of
shares and bought stocks worth 470.98 billion dong, the exchange
said.
For the week, the index gained 2 percent.
Volume of shares traded: 113.65 million shares.
Value: 1.85 trillion dong.
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
rose 0.79 percent to end at 72.76 points, with 113.83 million
shares traded, valued at 1.12 trillion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:
"Today's fall was mainly caused by restructuring portfolios
by some exchange traded funds. I expect that next week the
pressure will not weigh on stocks, which could rise."
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Stocks dipped slightly mainly because foreign investors
boosted selling to restructure their portfolios for the first
quarter.
"However, demand was firm, particularly among securities
stocks, which are expected to lead next week together with major
blue chips that suffered sell-offs today.
"Most traders are waiting for monthly inflation and seeing
how strong real cash inflows are."
Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance:
"Selling pressure partly stemmed from foreign investors who
stepped up selling speculative stocks including Kim Long
Securities, Habubank, while some domestic
institutions boosted buying in hopes for a fresh rally after the
cup-and-handle pattern has been set."
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh
City Securities:
"Gains were led by securities stocks. The trading volume was
better than yesterday. Basically, stocks are moving on an upward
trend."
($1=20,810 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)