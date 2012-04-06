(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, April 6 Vietnamese stocks closed mixed in
higher volume on Friday, while strong buying demand among
domestic investors could lead to gains next week, traders said.
Foreigners sold 319.78 billion dong ($15.37 million) worth
of shares, while they bought stocks valued at 55.80 billion dong
in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN Index
+0.56 percent at 447.44 points.
Volume of shares traded: 91.17 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.44 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
-0.17 percent at 74.69 points.
Volume of shares traded: 89.28 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 845.91 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/trader comments
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"A sharp rise in the trading volume today means cash inflows
become stronger as more traders jumped in to buy, hoping that
inflation this month could be lower than expected and interest
rates would drop soon."
"Selling pressure in the Hanoi market rose late in the
session as some investors booked quick profits following
foreigners who were net sellers yesterday."
"I expect stocks to gain further next week."
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"Securities and banking stocks led the market as more
traders sought bargains on expectations the ceiling on deposit
rates will be lowered and lending rates could go down soon."
"Cash inflows returned to blue chips, particularly those
belong to the VN 30."
"Stocks can pass the recent peaks and go up further."
Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:
"Stocks were led by blue chips with solid fundamentals as
more investors bought on talks the central bank could loosen
lending for real estate and securities markets."
"Stocks are expected to re-test the recent highs next week."
($1=20,810 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)