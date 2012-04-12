(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 12 Vietnamese stocks closed up on Thursday in higher volume, led by banks and real estate firms, as investors expected a fresh upward trend, traders said.

Foreigners bought shares worth 210.92 billion dong ($10.14 million) while their sales were valued at 143.18 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

+1.42 percent at 465.26 points.

Volume of shares traded: 106.54 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.76 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

+1.33 percent at 78.54 points.

Volume of shares traded: 121.77 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.18 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate finance, Hoa Binh Securities:

"The market reacted positively to the central bank's moves and the gain was mainly supported by banking and real estate stocks."

"With new valuations and fresh cash inflows that entered the market gradually, stocks could extend gains and may pass 470 points in the near term."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Although selling orders mounted late in the session, buying demand remained strong as many traders preferred to buy and hold in hope for a fresh rally to be supported by lower interest rates."

"Real estate firms are likely to lead the market, stocks are highly likely to pass the recent peaks."

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"After passing the trendlines (of a medium downward trend) at 457 points in the major market and 75.6 points in the Hanoi market, stocks are on the way to re-test a recent peak set on March 6."

"In the best scenario, stocks could break the recent peaks in the afternoon trade, a fresh upward trend can emerge and stocks may gain 10 percent from now in the next three months."

"Fresh cash inflows may rise further and support the trend." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)