(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 13 Vietnamese stocks fell on Friday under a strong selling pressure as many investors sought quick profit despite expectations of gains next week, traders said.

Foreigners bought 250.50 billion dong ($12.04 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 98.83 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.59 percent at 462.52 points.

Volume of shares traded: 122.02 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.80 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-0.2 percent at 78.38 points.

Volume of shares traded: 104.58 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.06 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Profit taking pressure dominated the session, particularly among financial stocks after news that Societe De Bourbon Tay Ninh will sell its entire stake in Sacombank.

"I don't expect a steep fall this time because stocks are basically on a fresh upward trend in the near term after the technical breakouts yesterday."

"Cash inflows are strengthening. Financial stocks and blue chips with cheap valuations are likely to lead the market in the next rally."

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"After failing to test the recent peaks, stocks turned around as broad-based profit taking weighed."

"Technically, stocks are likely to re-test the trendlines at 455-457 points in the main market and around 75 points on the Hanoi exchange before going up."

"If passing the recent highs, stocks could gain about 10 percent from now."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Many traders booked quick profits after a considerable gain recently. However, the short-term outlook is positive so correction will be a chance to buy good commodities."

"The sentiment was boosted by talk that inflation this month could be as low as in March so stocks are likely to pass the recent peaks next week." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)