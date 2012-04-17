(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 17 Vietnamese stocks ended mixed with higher trading volumes as investors booked quick profit ahead of a market holiday, traders said on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought 192.79 billion dong ($9.27 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 133.73 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

+0.98 percent at 472.84 points.

Volume of shares traded: 118.09 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 2.01 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-0.57 percent at 79.91 points.

Volume of shares traded: 105.99 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.22 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks on the main market rose, led by major blue chips including Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Petrovietnam Drilling, while shares in the Hanoi exchange dipped due to broad-based profit taking activity."

"Correction will be short-lived as cash inflows are rising."

"Technically, the indices could hit strong resistance levels at 480-500 points on the main exchange and 85 points in the Hanoi market this time."

Nguyen Quang Huy, broker, VNDirect Securities:

"Buying demand may drop in coming days, while profit taking pressure may weigh on 0the market strongly. More traders could sell to get profits before holidays."

"Stocks may correct 10 percent this time."

"I expect mining and real estate stocks to continue to lead in the rally."

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"In the next one to two weeks, stocks may not pass the peaks formed on June 14 last year as broad-based profit taking activity will weigh, while demand at higher prices seems rather weak."

"However, cash inflows are firm."

"The market is looking at monthly inflation now." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)