HANOI, April 18 Vietnamese stocks advanced in the morning session on Wednesday thanks to buying demand for securities and banking shares after positive earnings reports, traders said.

VN Index

+0.57 percent at 475.52 points.

Volume of shares traded: 102.15 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.73 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+0.2 percent at 80.07 points.

Volume of shares traded: 65.68 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 726.20 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Securities and banking stocks led the market on positive earnings reports in the first quarter."

"A trade surplus in the first quarter also helps strengthen the sentiment."

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Selling orders mounted late in the morning trade as most traders hesitated to trade on concern over a possibility that fuel and electricity prices may be raised."

"In addition, some traders continued taking profit. Cash inflows are strong." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)