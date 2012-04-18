HANOI, April 18 Vietnamese stocks advanced in
the morning session on Wednesday thanks to buying demand for
securities and banking shares after positive earnings reports,
traders said.
VN Index
+0.57 percent at 475.52 points.
Volume of shares traded: 102.15 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.73 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
+0.2 percent at 80.07 points.
Volume of shares traded: 65.68 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 726.20 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/trader comments
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Securities and banking stocks led the market on positive
earnings reports in the first quarter."
"A trade surplus in the first quarter also helps strengthen
the sentiment."
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Selling orders mounted late in the morning trade as most
traders hesitated to trade on concern over a possibility that
fuel and electricity prices may be raised."
"In addition, some traders continued taking profit. Cash
inflows are strong."
($1=20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)