(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 20 Share prices in Vietnam may have peaked and could face corrections next week after gains since the year began, a broker and an analyst said on Friday following three consecutive falls on the country's main exchange.

Foreigners bought 125.54 billion dong ($6.03 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 96.14 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.29 percent at 465.72 points.

Volume of shares traded: 106.58 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.76 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+0.32 percent at 77.75 points.

Volume of shares traded: 80.32 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 876.91 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks may have peaked this time after speculative shares such as Hoa Sen Group, Tu Liem Urban Development Co and some rubber firms lost steam and turned around.

"Stocks may face a three-week correction period and could lose around 10 percent from now."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Shares are likely to correct next week after a sharp rise since the start of this year.

"The medium and long-term upward trend is held.

"There could be more fresh cash inflows as interest rates and inflation could drop steeply in the future." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)