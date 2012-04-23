HANOI, April 23 Vietnamese stocks ended the
morning session up while trading volume plunged following low
inflation data and a fuel price rise late last week, a broker
and an analyst said on Monday.
VN Index
+0.14 percent at 466.38 points.
Volume of shares traded: 46.56 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 700.42 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
+0.14 percent at 77.86 points.
Volume of shares traded: 32.56 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 365.04 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/analyst comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Caution dominated the market during the morning trade even
though April inflation was low.
"The market is concerned over difficulties faced by
companies, while interest rates are high."
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Supply and demand was balanced. A fuel cost rise did not
weigh much on the market, while the monthly consumer price index
was low as expected."
($1=20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)