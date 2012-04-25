HANOI, April 25 Vietnamese stocks rose in the morning session with higher trading volume, supported by talk that the central bank may cut lending rates for companies, analysts said on Wednesday.

VN Index

+1.3 percent at 471.72 points.

Volume of shares traded: 67.18 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 964.56 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+1.16 percent at 79.48 points.

Volume of shares traded: 58.95 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 575.50 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analysts' comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"There was some supportive news in the market that was not strong enough.

"With today's session I am rather cautious. There were positive signals from the afternoon session yesterday. I think cash inflows into the market are very speculative, particularly penny stocks with steep gains, so it is so risky after the holidays. If you buy today at high prices I think it is not safe at all.

"In addition, there was talk on interest rate cuts that I am afraid would not come soon.

"To hit the recent peak there should be further supportive macro news."

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"The market is trending up and there aren't any big changes technically including today's gain.

"There were some supportive news for enterprises such as the central bank was considering to reduce interest rates and restructure the loans taken by companies at 20 percent, and credit institutions can lend at lower rates, which made the market optimistic." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)