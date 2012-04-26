Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
HANOI, April 26 Vietnamese stocks ended mixed on Thursday morning session as traders booked profits ahead of holidays, while some investors sought bargains in mining and rubber stocks and some property firms, a broker and analysts said.
VN Index
+0.05 percent at 473.13 points.
Volume of shares traded: 67.37 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.19 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
-0.54 percent at 79.12 points.
Volume of shares traded: 49.58 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 510.14 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/analyst comments
"Most traders took profits to prepare for holidays. Profit taking pressure could rise after a strong rally, and shares could fall back to attractive levels so that it can stimulate greed.
"After the holidays demand could weaken, while selling pressure may rise.
"However, the demand for mining, rubber stocks and some real estate companies was strong."
Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:
"The holiday sentiment weighed on the market somehow, but stocks are an upward trend."
Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:
"Stock markets are positive after strong bottom-fishing between April 19-24. Stocks could extend gains in coming sessions." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.